RUTKOWSKI - Raymond A. Of Silver Creek, January 12, 2019, age 76. Beloved husband of Mary Jane (Sobota) Rutkowski; loving father of Ken (Corrin) Rutkowski, Karen (Matt) Bogosian, and Kathy (George) Quintana; cherished grandfather of Zak and Alex Bogosian; brother of Lorraine Golden and Dennis Rutkowski; brother-in-law of Marge Picciano. Friends may call at the Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek, Wednesday from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 17 at 10AM from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, 165 Central Ave., Silver Creek. Please share condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com.