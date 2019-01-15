Deaths Death Notices
RUTKOWSKI, Raymond A.
RUTKOWSKI - Raymond A. Of Silver Creek, January 12, 2019, age 76. Beloved husband of Mary Jane (Sobota) Rutkowski; loving father of Ken (Corrin) Rutkowski, Karen (Matt) Bogosian, and Kathy (George) Quintana; cherished grandfather of Zak and Alex Bogosian; brother of Lorraine Golden and Dennis Rutkowski; brother-in-law of Marge Picciano. Friends may call at the Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek, Wednesday from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 17 at 10AM from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, 165 Central Ave., Silver Creek. Please share condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com.
Funeral Home:
Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel
