ROJEK, Pauline I. (Grabowski)

Of West Seneca, NY, January 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen J. Rojek, Jr.; daughter of the late Daniel and Sophie (nee Czarnik) Grabowski; dearest sister of Dolores (late Walter) Plewinski and the late Patricia (late Carl) Levorchick, Paul Grabowski and Antoinette (Gerald) Giannicchi; loving sister-in-law of Gerald (Christine) and James (Martha) Rojek; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park (Please assemble at Church). Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Rojek worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Manor Oak Nursing Home for many years. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com