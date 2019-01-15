Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 15, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., born on this date in 1929, “Faith is taking the first step, even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

• • •

DIGGING DEEP – Author and playwright Gary Earl Ross will talk about “Sourcing the Child Within for Creative Expression” at a luncheon meeting of the National League of American Pen Women at noon Saturday in Chester’s Restaurant, 301 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Cost is $19. Reservations are needed by noon Thursday. Call 836-2517 or 560-4989.

• • •

IN THE BEGINNING – St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Walmore, which is celebrating its 175th anniversary, will be the topic at the next meeting of the Historical Society of North German Settlements at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road, Wheatfield. The public is welcome.

Martha Haseley, a descendant of one of the families which helped form the congregation, will show a video and tell about her ancestors who left Prussia in 1843 for religious, economic and educational freedom in the U.S. Refreshments will be served.

• • •

PASTA TIME – The Mission Ministry Team at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, will host Peace, Love and Food, a free community meal, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, green beans and dessert. Reservations can be made by calling 662-9348. Donations are welcome.

• • •

MARK THE DATE – The Western New York Federation of Women’s Clubs will hold a board meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Roycroft Inn, 40 S. Grove St., East Aurora. President Linda Momberger of the Castile Wednesday Club will hear reports from officers and committees. All Federation members are welcome. For reservations, call 585-493-2028.

• • •

RAISE A GLASS – The MacKenzie Highlanders’ Pipes and Drums will host a traditional Robert Burns Supper from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday in Frontier Volunteer Fire Hall, 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls, with bagpipes, Burns poetry and songs, the traditional “Address to a Haggis” and Ceilidh party with music by the Limerick Trio.

Tickets are $30 and reservations are required. Proceeds benefit the MacKenzie Highlanders scholarship and equipment fund. For tickets, visit mackenziehighlanders.ticketspice.com. For more info, call 404-9686 or email mackenziepipeband@gmail.com.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Gerry Rising, Ernie DiGregorio, Amanda Lowe, Stephanie Ptak, Pam Davis, Charlotte Osborne, Tara Hughes, Ann Starzynski, Peter J. Ulrich, Maureen Mohan, Carly Landry, Maureen Baier, Dana Wiate, Katie Sullivan, Beth Szczepanski, Michelle Rickard, Fasia Kpaka and Megan Elizabeth Kelley.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.