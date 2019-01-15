READING, Rollin J., Jr.

READING - Rollin J., Jr. January 12, 2019, of Ellicottville, NY. Beloved husband of Lynne; father of Rollin J. Reading, III, Wendy R. (Brian) Lee, and Kimberly H. (Miquel) Reading; grandfather of Grace K. Azcarate, Jose "Mitchell" Azcarate, Rebecca R. Lee, Hanna T. Lee, Cameron M. Reading, Colton L. Reading and Caitlyn P. Reading. Celebration of Life, Friday, January 25th from 4 - 6 pm at the Tannenbaum Lodge, Holiday Valley, Ellicottville, NY. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of O'Rourke & O'Rourke, Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY.