Woman finds racial epithet painted on vehicle in Seneca-Babcock

A Seneca-Babcock resident found a racial slur painted on her vehicle Monday morning, according to a Buffalo police report.

The Milton Street woman told officers she discovered her vehicle had been vandalized when she left to walk her child to the bus stop around 6:40 a.m.

Someone painted the word on the back window of the vehicle, according to the report. The car stereo and the vehicle's battery also were taken and the front passenger window had been broken.

The victim told police the vandalism occurred sometime after 8 p.m. Sunday.