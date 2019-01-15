Program will let Buffalo youth share what Dr. King means to them

"Remembering Dr. King: Told by the Youth" will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Monday in the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave.

The program will give high school students a chance to express what Martin Luther King Jr. means to them on the national holiday celebrating his birth.

The presentations will include original songs and poems by young people, including members of the Omega Gents and Omega Ladies, part of the Omega Mentoring Program that meets each Monday at the pavilion. Former Common Council Member Clifford Bell, who chaired the committee that oversees creation of the bust in Martin Luther King Jr. Park, also will talk about King's impact on the city.

The program includes lunch. The public is invited.