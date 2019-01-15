PETERS, William Joseph

PETERS - William Joseph Of Hendersonville, NC, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 7, 2019. He resided at Life Care Center in Hendersonville, NC. William was born July 20, 1930, to the late Leander and Susan Winter Peters in Hamburg, NY. William worked for 30 years as a supervisor for the Ford Motor Company. William was a lifetime member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He had a dear love for his church and was involved in many ministries there; one of his favorites was Saint Vincent de Paul Society. He was involved with church on a daily basis and missed his time there greatly after moving to North Carolina. William served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. William is survived by his wife, Geraldine Pitts Peters; son, William Peters of Baldwinsville, NY; daughter, Gail Morris and her husband, David of Hendersonville, NC. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 20, 2019, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 66 East Main Street, Hamburg, NY 14075. William will be buried at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. The family has requested that memorials be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Society at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 66 East Main Street, Hamburg, NY 14075. Asheville Mortuary Service is proud to be serving the Peters Family.