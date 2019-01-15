Pedestrian robbed in downtown Buffalo after being asked for cash

A New Jersey man told police he was robbed Monday night while walking on Main Street, according to a police report.

The victim told police he was walking on Main near Church Street at about 10:30 p.m. when a man approached and asked him for $5. When the victim refused, the man demanded his wallet.

That's when four other men approached, pushed the victim to the ground and took his wallet, according to the report. Two of the assailants fled east on Division Street.