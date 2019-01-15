No injuries reported in fire on two homes on Bryson Street

No injuries were reported in a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning that spread to two homes on Bryson Street, in the shadow of the Central Terminal, according to Buffalo Fire Control.

The original fire was at 91 Bryson, a 1½ story structure in which there was $120,000 estimated damage to the building as well as $40,000 damage to the contents.

There was a resulting fire to 87 Bryson; the damage estimates were $25,000 to the building and $5,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross was at the scene to assist residents.