New Wendy's restaurant planned for Cheektowaga

A new Wendy's restaurant is being proposed for Cheektowaga.

The restaurant would occupy now vacant land at 2520 Walden Ave. on an outparcel in front of the Walmart Supercenter, situated close to the road on Walden Avenue.

The restaurant would be built by Muy! Hamburgers, which has Wendy's franchises in Western New York and Rochester, as well as in Texas, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The current site plan has room for 11 vehicles in its drive-thru and parking for 16 vehicles.