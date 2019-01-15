NATALE, Joseph

NATALE - Joseph January 12, 2019, at age 89, beloved husband of Kelli (nee Bocock) and the late Dorothy (nee Radzik); devoted father of Pamela (Jeffrey) Johnson, Greg (Beverly) Natale and Andrea Natale; cherished grandfather of Aaron, Katherine, Salvatore, Sarah, Alexander, Emily, Joshua and great-grandfather of Henry; loving brother of the late Louise, Angeline and Michelina; dear son-in-law of Kitty Bocock; brother-in-law of Robin Bocock; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday and Friday 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS), 10 French Road at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.