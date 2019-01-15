MEYER, David M., Sr.

MEYER - David M., Sr. Of West Seneca, NY, January 13, 2019; beloved husband of Dorothy "Dorie" (nee Breidenstein); dearest father of Daryl (Lisa), Dawn (Chris) Dixon, Daniel (Diana) and the late Pfc. David M. Meyer, Jr., USMC; grandpa Choo-Choo of Katherine, Kyra, Joshua, Dalton, Shaelynn, Zachary, Ethan, Jonas, Cecilia, Everett and the late Luke; son of the late Frank X. and Marjorie (nee Hartnett) Meyer; brother of James (Cathleen) and the late Frank (Annette) Meyer; brother-in-law of Maryann (David) Fruehauf, Margaret (Raymond) Napierala and Joseph (Elaine) Breidenstein; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family present Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said Friday at 11:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John XXIII Church at 12 noon. Dave was a member of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 77, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2940, American Legion Post 735, Amvets Post 897, a member of UTU #1393 and a Gold Star Father. Condolences at hoyfuneralhome.com