McGURTY, Bernadine (Krieger)

McGurty - Bernadine (nee Krieger)

Of Orchard Park, NY, January 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael J. McGurty; sister of Loretta (late Robert) Bielski, Marcella (late Norbert) Najewski and the late Christina (late Joseph) Jarzembek; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-7 PM at the paul a. kloc blossom chapels, inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where funeral will be held Friday morning at 8:45 AM and from Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at 9:30 AM. Friends are invited.