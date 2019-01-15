Allegany County man charged with assault following alleged dispute

An Allegany County man was arrested and charged with assault Monday after State Police responded to an alleged dispute in Angelica, according to State Police.

After arriving upon the scene in front of a residence on Olean Street, troopers determined that Juston W. Conklin, 26, of Almond, had allegedly caused injury to another person during the dispute, State Police said. They also determined that Conklin had an outstanding bench warrant issued by Angelica Town Court.

Conklin was arraigned in Friendship Town Court and held in the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.

He was due to return to Angelica Town Court later this month, State Police said.