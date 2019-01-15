LOFTUS, James "Jim"

Loftus - James "Jim"

January 13, 2019 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Alice; loving father of Alice (Ron) Martin, James J., Carol (Mark) Putnam, Diane (Borys) Sharvan, and John W.; dear grandfather of Cathleen, Karen, Michael, Andrew, Ashley, Tyler, Devon, Alexander, Jerilynn and Christopher; cherished great-grandfather of Alexander, Rose, Ryan, and Lorelei; loving brother of Robert (Barbara) and the late John, Elizabeth, William, Thomas. Friends will be received Thursday, January 17th, 3-7PM Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., same as Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY, 716-627-2919, where a funeral service will be held immediately following. Please share online condolences at www.Lakesidefuneralhome.com.