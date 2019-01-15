Letter: Remember, our government is not based on dictatorship

After World War I, Hitler wanted to make Germany great. The Nazi Party advocated extreme nationalism and anti-Semitism.

Hitler was appointed chancellor and through the Enabling Act was virtually assured he could constitutionally exercise dictatorial power without legal objection. It was autocratic government.

Later after World War II a wall was constructed and the Cold War years followed in which the Russian dictator Nikita Khrushchev said, “We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within…”

It reminds me why America was founded with three separate branches of government to keep our basic principles of government working for the people. It was never meant to be autocratic or run by a dictator.

Does anyone else notice what has been happening to our government lately or am I dreaming?

Bob Baker

Lockport