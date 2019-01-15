Letter: Leaders must put an end to the senseless shutdown

Dear people, this shutdown is ridiculous.

In past years when the New York State Legislature could not get their act together to pass a budget, state troopers and corrections officers still got paid.

College professors, like my father and brother at least got paid in scrip, New York State issued IOU’s which storekeepers knew would eventually be made good. Why cannot our United States government do the same?

Employees who serve us and help keep us safe should not be abused this way. How much do we really want to find out who among our public servants can and will get a better job?

David Gaeddert

Amherst