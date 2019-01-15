LaPORTA, Carmen G.

LaPORTA - Carmen G. January 13, 2019, at the age of 94; beloved husband of 71 years to the late Lois M. (nee Sarsfield) LaPorta; dearest father of Thomas (Pamela) LaPorta and Robert (Laurie) LaPorta; cherished grandfather of Nicole LaPorta, Robert (Kristen) LaPorta, David LaPorta, Katie (Edward) Mlinarchik, and Adam LaPorta; devoted great-grandfather of Brandon, McKenzie, Daisy, Liam and Dominic; dear brother of Carmalita Amatura, and the late Vincent LaPorta, late Mary Lombardo, and the late Samuel LaPorta; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 9 to 11 AM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Please share your condolences online at www.amigone.com