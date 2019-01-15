James V. Hall, 82, retired personal injury attorney

July 30, 1936 – Jan. 11, 2019

James V. Hall, of Williamsville, a retired personal injury attorney, died Jan. 11 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga. He was 82.

Born in Buffalo, he attended Pine Hill High School in Cheektowaga and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Canisius College in 1958. He then served in the National Guard.

With a young family to support, he worked three jobs while attending the University at Buffalo Law School and specialized in personal injury law after he graduated in 1964.

He joined a firm headed by Rudolph Johnson and Frank Bayger, who later became judges, and eventually took over the firm with his lifelong friend, Neal McMahon.

Mr. Hall retired in 1989 and moved to Siesta Key, Fla., then returned to Williamsville 10 years later and was a legal counsel for the state Department of Health.

He was a former president of the Republican Club of Buffalo and a member of the Erie County and New York State Bar Associations.

Survivors include two daughters, Pamela Wilkins and Suzanne Murphy; a son, Bradley; their mother, Donna Hall Clark; a companion, Kay Davis; and five grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, in St. Joseph University Catholic Church, 3269 Main St.