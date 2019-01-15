HEIDER, Timothy A.

HEIDER - Timothy A. January 11, 2019, age 58, of East Amherst. Beloved companion of Dawn DeNisco; son of James and Priscilla Heider. Friends may call after 10 AM Friday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St., at Seymour, Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be held at 11:30 AM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials to Hospice Buffalo are preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions online at www.hampfuneral.com