A winter weather advisory is posted for parts of Western New York, including metro Buffalo through 10 p.m. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

'Glaze of ice' may impact PM commute; weather advisory issued

A glaze of ice from freezing drizzle this afternoon is expected across portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service posted a winter weather advisory for Erie County as well as Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties through 10 p.m. today.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the weather service said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute."

The ice accretion may occur due to warmer air aloft and sufficient moisture to result in precipitation. Surface temperatures were in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees across much of Western New York this afternoon.

