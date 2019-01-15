Subscribe Today
St. Francis vs. St. Joe's boys basketball
Santino Martone passes the ball around St. Francis' Dorion Ivey in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Justin Glover has the ball stolen by St. Francis' Amiel Collins in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Daesean Ashley scores two points over St. Francis' Justin Poumpey in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Francis' Raider Nation cheers on their team in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Greg Poland scores two points over St. Francis' David Bartholomew in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Joe's scores two points over St. Francis in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Daesean Ashley has the ball stolen away by St. Francis' Justin Poumpey in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Daesean Ashley scores two points over St. Francis' Justin Poumpey in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Daesean Ashley scores two points over St. Francis' Justin Poumpey in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Francis' Jack Bickerstaff rebounds the ball away from Charlie Carlone in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Francis' Lucas Theisen rebounds the ball in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jack Shivinsky rebounds the ball away from St. Francis' Peyton Consigli in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Francis' Amiel Collins scores two points over Greg Poland in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Francis' Lucas Theisen scores two points over Santino Martone in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Francis' Amiel Collins passes the ball in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Will Ostrowski battles St. Francis' David Bartholomew for the ball in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Francis' Raider Nation cheers on their team in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Francis' Amiel Collins scores two points over Daesean Ashley over in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Monday, January 14, 2019
St. Francis hosts St. Joe's in Monsignor Martin boys basketball on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
