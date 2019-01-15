FRONCKOWIAK, John "Jack"

Peacefully, after a short illness, on January 13, 2019, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Pliszka); loving father of Kimberly (Michael) McCartan and the late John W. Fronckowiak; adored Poppy of Marie (Austin Kuzara), Madeline, and Sean; and dearest father-in-law of Diane Straka. Friends will be received 2-4 and 7-9PM, Wednesday, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, same as CURTIN FUNERAL HOME (716-674-5776), 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, where a prayer service will be held at 8:30AM, Thursday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's RC Church, Elma, 9AM. Online condolences may be shared at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.