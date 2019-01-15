Former UB student sentenced for scheme involving train, bus tickets

A former University at Buffalo student accused of buying nearly $29,000 in train and bus tickets using other people's credit cards and then selling the tickets to friends, family and fellow students, was sentenced to five years of probation, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Atsu Bedjean, 20, of the Bronx, who pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted grand larceny on Oct. 15, 2018, had faced up to four years in prison.

As part of his guilty plea, Bedjean agreed to repay Amtrak $21,028 and Adirondack Trailways $7,764. The District Attorney's Office said Bedjean has paid $9,500 in restitution thus far; he was ordered by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to pay the remaining amount in monthly installments.

Bedjean was accused of defrauding the transportation companies between the fall of 2016 and the spring of 2018, during which he sold the tickets at a discounted rate and kept the money, the District Attorney's Office said.

None of the victims whose credit card information was compromised suffered any personal financial loss, prosecutors said.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Investigator Adam Peterkin of the Amtrak Police Department and Detective DJ Rehberg of the UB Police Department for their work in the investigation.