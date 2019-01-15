Former Bill to speak at MLK observance in Niagara Falls

Shamiel Gary, who played safety for the Buffalo Bills in 2016, will deliver the keynote address at the Niagara Falls School District's annual ceremony commemorating the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.

The event, free and open to the public, is set for 6 p.m. Thursday in Niagara Falls High School, 4455 Porter Road.

Gary, who also played for four other NFL teams, now works as a motivational speaker urging young audiences to follow this motto: "Perseverance – don’t quit – your dream is bigger than you."

The district also will present three awards during the program. Author and community leader Saladin Allah will receive the Civil Rights Achievement Award. Wanda Humphrey, a Boys & Girls Club volunteer coach, will receive the Spirit of Dr. King Award. And, high school student Caleb Harris will receive the Youth Civil Rights Achievement Award.