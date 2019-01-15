Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Grand Island identified

The driver of an SUV who died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night on East River Road was identified as Joseph Berard, 48, of Grand Island, the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced in a statement.

When volunteer firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash near the south Grand Island Bridge at about 8:14 p.m., they found the male driver unconscious and not breathing. Firefighters extricated the man from the vehicle and he was pronounced dead, Grand Island Fire Control officials said. Mercy Flight was on its way to the scene but was canceled.

The Sheriff's Office was investigating the cause of the accident.