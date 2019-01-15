EVANS, Kathleen R.

EVANS - Kathleen R. Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 14, 2019. Devoted mother of Christopher and Michael (Rose Marie); cherished grandmother of three grandchildren; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Thursday from 4-8 PM for a gathering in Kathleen's memory. Please share your online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com.