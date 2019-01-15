East Side home remodeler held at knife-point

A North Tonawanda man remodeling a house on Buffalo's East Side told police he was held at knife-point Monday, according to a police report.

The victim told police a man entered the basement of a home on Kilhoffer Street, between East Ferry and Genesee streets, and displayed a knife. The would-be robber then grabbed the 25-year-old man and put a knife to his throat, demanding the victim's car keys.

The victim told the assailant the keys were outside. The pair walked outside where the would-be robber fled without taking anything, according to the report.