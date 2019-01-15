East Aurora swims to 50th straight league title

Of all the records of consecutive success in Western New York high school athletics, none, perhaps, can match that of East Aurora’s boys swimming.

The Blue Devils defeated Springville, 125-47, in their home pool Tuesday to clinch their 50th straight ECIC division title.

The streak began during the Nixon Administation, the 1969-70 season under coach Tom Fahrenholtz, who directed the team for 37 seasons from 1967-68 to 2003-04. Christopher Musshafen took over four seasons ago and has not lost a dual meet yet.

Under Fahrenholtz, Eden had three individual state champions, 17 All-America selections and 25 section relay champions.

East Aurora director of athletics Matt Librock credited facilities and the EAST club swimming program with leading to the success of the sport at the school.

"A lot of money was put into the facilities about five years ago and most of the kids on our teams have been part of the EAST club program." Librock said.

In Tuesday’s meet, Charlie Morris set an East Aurora record in the 100 butterfly.

Honors wins in 2 OTs

Kevion Taylor, who had 20 points in the game, hit a 3-point shot with 12 seconds left to send the game to the first of two overtimes and Xavion Banes hit a three in the second over time to help City Honors to a 56-53 at rival Olmsted in Yale Cup boys basketball.

The win left coach John Kudla’s Centaurs undefeated in Yale Cup II. It was the first loss for Olmsted.

Banes’ 3-pointers was his only points of the game and the only field goal by either team in the second extra period.

Jaden Slaughter had 13 points for Honors. Marciano Lamar led Olmsted with 16 points.

Chris wins Kensy duel from his dad

It was a nonleague game but Amherst’s 54-47 triumph over Maryvale was important because it matched father and son on the rival coaching benches.

Chris Kensy’s Amherst Tigers defeated father Mark Kensy’s Maryvale Flyers, 54-47. Jaylen Stewart had 13 points and JaKye Womack 12 for the Tigers. Rashad Law led Maryvale with 16.

Frontier girls go to 6-0 in ECIC I

Frontier ran its record to 6-0 in ECIC I girls basketball with a 64-38 win at Lancaster. Claire Krusza had 21 points and Kennedy Izzo 17 for the Falcons. "We have this group together for a while and we're healthy," said Frontier coach Rich Mihalik.

Last season, Frontier missed Tricia Curran, who was out for the season after suffering an injury playing lacrosse.

Orchard Park girls win at Clarence

Orchard Park, which has lost only to Frontier in the division, won at Clarence, 47-45, coming back from a nine-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Quakers were led by 6-foot-3 freshman Madison Stevenson, who scored eight of 12 points in the second half. She also had 12 rebounds and nine blocked shots.

"We changed our defense to a 3-2 zone in the fourth quarter and Maddie Stevenson is starting to come into her own, slowly," said Orchard Park coach Gary Janas.

Also the Quakers were able to contain Clarence scoring leader Arianna Carey until the fourth quarter although she ended up with 15 points.

North hockey’s Bear Toss is Thursday

Williamsville North hockey will conduct its annual Teddy Bear toss fundraiser during its game against Lancaster at 6 p.m. Thursday at Amherst Northtown Center.

Bears to be tossed and donated during the game can be purchased at Williamsville North High School. Also, charitable donations via check will be accepted during the game by North’s booster club.

Proceeds will go to Crisis Services and Lorenzo Alexander’s Aces Foundation. For further information, call 626-8566.