DELANEY, Karen Ann (Schreiner)

January 14, 2019, of Lackawanna, NY. Beloved mother of Ryan (Jena), Kyle (Caroline) and the late Eric Delaney. Loving grandmother of Jordan and Brayden. Daughter of Eleanor and the late Glenn Schreiner. Best friend of Lucille Woloszyn. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Karen was a member of Pond Chapter #853 OES and a lifelong employee of WNYDDSO. Your online condolences may be shared at

