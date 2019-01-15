Comedy on Tap: D.L. Hughley, Sinbad and 'The Kathy and Mo Show'

A diverse field of comedy comes to the area this week. Here's what we're eyeing up:

D.L. Hughley returns to Buffalo for five shows over three nights at Helium Comedy Club, from Jan. 18 to 20. A veteran comedian, actor, writer and familiar voice for social commentary, Hughley has worked on stage, film, television, radio and literature. As of late, he is the host of the afternoon radio “The D.L. Hughley Show,” written The New York Times satirical bestseller “Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years,” and his most recent special “Clear” is airing on Showtime. Hughley will perform 7:30 and 10 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19, and 7 p.m. Jan. 20. General admission tickets are $37.50, with VIP packages (including meet and greet) at $70. Info: buffalo.heliumcomedy.com

Comedian Sinbad makes a two-night sold-out stand at 8 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19 in the Bear's Den at Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls. Sinbad was a notable personality in the '90s, appearing in many comedy films and television series like “Jingle All the Way,” “Coneheads,” “Houseguest,” “A Different World” and his own series, “The Sinbad Show.” Info: senecaniagaracasino.com

Shea’s Smith Theater begins a run of the satirical sketch “The Kathy and Mo Show: Parallel Lives/The Dark Side” Jan. 18-27. The show stars Pamela Rose Magnus and Mary Kate O’Connell portraying a variety of characters in various sketches, such as angels and West Texas bar patrons. Performances are at 8 p.m. Jan. 18, 19, 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27. General admission seats are $30. Info: sheas.org