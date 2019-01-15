COLLINS, Minna B. (Montrone)

Of Amherst, entered into rest January 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Collins Jr.; devoted mother of William J. (Linda) Collins III, Mary Ann (Neil) Skrabec, Thomas J. (Linda) Collins, Carol Ann (Thomas) Zmuda and Michael J. (Suzanne) Collins; cherished grandmother of thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Maria Montrone; dear sister of the late Beatrice Corey and Rose LaRocca; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral home, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo The Great, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, on Friday Morning at 9:15 o'clock, (please assemble at church). Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Minna was a United States Air Force Veteran. Online condolences may be offered at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com.