CHOJECKI, Andrea L. (Hayden)

Of Alden, NY, January 12, 2019; beloved wife of John C. Chojecki; dearest mother of Jennifer L., Jason M., Joseph A. and Jordyn N. Chojecki; daughter of the late William E. and JoAnne M. (Gross) Hayden; sister of John P. and Thomas W. Hayden. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Gathering at the American Legion L.L. Tillman Post #900, 9 Eckerson Ave., Akron, NY, Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at 5 PM. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com