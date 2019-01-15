CHERRY, Carol E. (Bleyle)

CHERRY - Carol E. (nee Bleyle)

Age 72, of Springville, died January 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Gerald Cherry; mother of Lara Ryan and David Cherry; sister of Marjorie Voit; sister-in-law of Barb Cherry; grandmother of Michelle Pierce and Alicia Appleby; great-grandmother of William and Logan; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 10 am - 2 pm at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where funeral services will follow at 2 pm. Interment will be in Sardinia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Springville Vol. Fire Dept., 405 W. Main St., Springville, 14141. Online register book available at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.