Charter gets another extension for filing its exit plan from New York

The company that owns Spectrum cable is getting another three weeks to come up with a plan to sell off its New York business.

The state Public Service Commission granted the 21-day extension – until March 4 – to file a plan to exit its New York operations that state regulators ordered the television, internet and telephone service provider to develop in July.

The extension – the latest of a series that have regularly pushed back the deadline – came as officials from Charter Communications, which operates Spectrum, have been holding ongoing talks about the commission's order. The deadline for filing the plan previously was Feb. 11.

Charter said it recently provided the PSC with new information about how it is complying with the terms of its merger agreement with state regulators.

"The parties would benefit from having additional time to consider these materials in connection with the settlement discussions," said Maureen O. Helmer, a former PSC chairwoman who now is the attorney representing Charter in the talks, in a regulatory filing.

The PSC has been sparring with Charter over the state's contention that it failed to expand its Spectrum cable network as promised after the Time Warner acquisition more than two years ago.

The PSC has repeatedly said that Charter failed to meet its promises to greatly expand its services across the state, including an expansion of its network to about 145,000 unserved or underserved homes by May 2020.

Charter, however, has said it is on pace to meet the targets included in the merger agreement and blamed politics for the escalating dispute with the state. The company was required to add more than 58,000 homes to its network by May 2018. The company said it expanded its network to more than 86,000 new homes – a figure the PSC says is inflated.