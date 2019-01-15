Two University Heights restaurants broken into overnight

Two neighbor eateries on Main Street in University Heights were broken into overnight.

Wholly Crepe cafe reported a break-in late Monday night, while Sato Ramen restaurant was vandalized early Tuesday morning.

The two are located a few steps from each other on the west side of Main Street. Wholly Crepe is located at 3292 Main Street, about two storefronts north of Englewood Avenue. Sato Ramen is at 3268 Main, about two storefronts south of Englewood.

According to a Buffalo Police report, someone broke into Wholly Crepe on Monday and tried stealing the cash register. The police report said that a burglar smashed two glass windows to get inside the building at 3292 Main, near Englewood Avenue, but was unable to take the register. There was no description of the suspect, who used a rock to break the glass, according to the report.

Wholly Crepe's Facebook page lamented that this was its second break-in in the last month, "with not one but two broken windows this time."

"This appears to be someone that was more focused on vandalizing and property damage," Wholly Crepe said via its Facebook page.

Both businesses acknowledged that the other had also been broken into.

"This is becoming a regular thing in the Heights," Sato Ramen's Facebook page stated. "Smashed-in front door with the break in around 5:30 a.m."

Both restaurants stated on their Facebook pages that they would be open for business Tuesday despite the vandalism.