Buffalo News girls basketball polls (Jan. 15)
Brackets indicate a first-place votes
*–Indicates tie in voting
Large Schools
Rank School (Class) Record Pts LW
1 St. Mary’s [6] 13-0 96 2
2 Amherst [4] (A2) 8-0 94 1
3 Williamsville South (A1) 6-1 76 4
4 Cardinal O’Hara 8-4 73 3
5 Lake Shore (A2) 7-1 50 5
6 Iroquois (A2) 10-2 45 6
7 Frontier (AA) 6-1 33 7
8 Mt. St. Mary 9-3 28 9
9 Williamsville East (A1) 8-4 20 8
10 Orchard Park (AA) 6-3 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Mercy 6, Williamsville North (AA) 4, Grand Island (A1) 3, Hamburg (A1) 3, Lewiston-Porter (A2) 1.
Small Schools
Rank School (Class) Record Pts LW
1 Olean [5] (B1) 9-0 68 1
2 Panama [2] (D) 10-1 64 2
3 Southwestern (B2) 8-5 48 3
4 East Aurora (B1) 9-1 45 5
5 Portville (C1) 9-1 32 6
6 Maple Grove (C2) 8-1 30 4
7 Eden (B2) 9-2 26 9
8 Frewsburg [1](C2)* 9-2 23 8
8 Ch. Lake (C1)* 8-5 23 7
10 Franklinville (D) 6-4 18 10
Others receiving votes: Springville (B1) 3, Olmsted (B2) 3, Dunkirk (B1) 2.
