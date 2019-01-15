Share this article

print logo
Hannah Dolan and the Williamsville South Billies are ranked No. 3 among large schools in this week's girls basketball poll. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Buffalo News girls basketball polls (Jan. 15)

|Published |Updated

Brackets indicate a first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class)           Record           Pts      LW

1 St. Mary’s [6]       13-0   96       2

2 Amherst [4] (A2) 8-0      94       1

3 Williamsville South (A1)            6-1      76       4

4 Cardinal O’Hara   8-4      73       3

5 Lake Shore (A2)   7-1      50       5

6 Iroquois (A2)        10-2   45       6

7 Frontier (AA)        6-1      33       7

8 Mt. St. Mary         9-3      28       9

9 Williamsville East (A1)   8-4      20       8

10 Orchard Park (AA)        6-3      9          NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Mercy 6, Williamsville North (AA) 4, Grand Island (A1) 3, Hamburg (A1) 3, Lewiston-Porter (A2) 1.

Small Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Pts LW

1 Olean [5] (B1)      9-0      68       1

2 Panama [2] (D)    10-1   64       2

3 Southwestern (B2)         8-5      48       3

4 East Aurora (B1)  9-1      45       5

5 Portville (C1)        9-1      32       6

6 Maple Grove (C2)           8-1      30       4

7 Eden (B2)  9-2      26       9

8 Frewsburg [1](C2)*         9-2      23 8

8 Ch. Lake (C1)*      8-5      23       7

10 Franklinville (D)             6-4      18       10

Others receiving votes: Springville (B1) 3, Olmsted (B2) 3, Dunkirk (B1) 2.

 

There are no comments - be the first to comment