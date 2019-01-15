Buffalo man, 23, sentenced for killing 21-year-old

A 23-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years to life in prison for a fatal shooting last June, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Ziykeyun D. Prather pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August in the June 7 killing of Jomar Lopez-Escalera, 21, on Fillmore Avenue near Riley Street, prosecutors said.

He was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia.

Prather, who had faced up to 20 years to life in prison, was arrested on the same day Lopez-Escalera was killed.