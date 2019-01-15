Report: Bills hire Panthers assistant to coach special teams

The Buffalo Bills have hired Heath Farwell as their new special teams coach, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.

Farwell, who played for the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, spent the 2018 season as assistant special teams coach for the Carolina Panthers. He joined the Panthers a year after Bills coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane left the organization for Buffalo.

He worked in the same capacity with the Seahawks in 2016 and 2017.

Farwell, 37, replaces Danny Crossman, who the Bills fired after a disastrous showing by their special teams in the 2018 season.

Farwell was a reserve linebacker for the Vikings, from 2005 to 2010, and the Seahawks, from 2011 to 2014. In 2009, he was selected to the Pro Bowl as a special teams player. He also was a member of the Seahawks team that won Super Bowl XLVIII.