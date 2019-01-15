Bills hire Bobby Johnson to coach offensive line

Bobby Johnson is returning to the place he began his NFL coaching career.

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday they have hired Johnson, who spent last season as assistant offensive line coach of the Indianapolis Colts, as their new offensive line coach. His first coaching position in the league was as the Bills' assistant O-line coach in 2010 and 2011.

Johnson replaces Juan Castillo, who was relieved of his duties after two seasons with Buffalo.

Former Bills center Eric Wood, who was with the Bills when Johnson was on their coaching staff, gave him a strong endorsement via Twitter, posting, "Bills got a great coach and a great man in Bobby Johnson! He will fit in on this staff extremely well and the guys will learn a lot from him."

In the 2018 season, the Colts allowed an NFL-low 18 sacks on the way to reaching the playoffs, from which they were eliminated with last Saturday's divisional-round loss at Kansas City.

The Colts went through a five-game stretch, from Weeks 6 through 11, where they gave up no sacks. That was the third-longest such streak in the league since 1982.

Including the Bills and Colts, Johnson has coached for five NFL teams. He also was with the Oakland Raiders (2015-17), Detroit Lions (2013-14), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2012).

Additionally, Johnson coached at the collegiate level at Indiana (2005-09), Miami Ohio (1999-03), and Akron (1995-98).