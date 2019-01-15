[BN] Blitz newsletter: 'I let Juan down,' Dion Dawkins says after Bills fire OL coach

After the Buffalo Bills fired offensive line coach Juan Castillo, the veteran NFL coach defended both his work and the performance of the premier player on the Bills' line, left tackle Dion Dawkins.

Dawkins gave his first interview since the firing this week and offered to take some of the blame after having what he admitted was an "average" season.

"Juan is a special coach," Dawkins said. "In this league, one little mess-up and everything changes. So now that I know that, I can never allow that again because everybody's job is on the line and everybody has to do their one-11th for this thing to get going. I let Juan down, but it really wasn't Juan's fault. It was mine."

Dawkins was credited with the responsibility for seven sacks allowed this year and partial responsibility for four others.

“My second season, I feel like that I have put some doubt in my coaches' eyes, just because I feel like I took the foot off the gas pedal a little bit, which comes with growing as a player," Dawkins said. "I kind of got comfortable. Well, actually, I did get comfortable. And I shouldn't have.”

Kyle Smith, son of former Bills exec, goes from St. Francis to NFL scouting director: It seems Kyle Smith has had football on his brain for a long, long time. “A lot of kids would get Berenstain Bears books read to them at night, and he’d have his Miami Dolphins AFC East advance reports out,” Smith said of his dad, who worked for the Bills. Now Kyle is following his in father's footsteps.

UB's Khalil Hodge out to show he can compete against "big-time talent" at Shrine Game: Bills' defensive quality control coach John Egorugwu is serving as Hodge's position coach as the all-star event. "I think he’s an aggressive kid. He plays downhill. He seems to be pretty smart so far in meetings and those things," Egorugwu said. "You get a little bit of a close bond with a guy like that being from Buffalo, so I’m excited. I want to see him do well.”

The Adam Gase era got off to a smooth start ... No, wait, it was the exact opposite. Gase, the new Jets coach, sat down for an introductory press conference Monday in New Jersey and proceeded to become an internet meme. Never thought Jets fans would long for the days of Todd Bowles press conferences.

