Share this article

print logo

Arrest made in pit bull attack on child, Buffalo Police say

|Published |Updated

The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest Tuesday in connection with a pit bull attack on a child Sunday on Watson Street.

According to police, 30-year-old Amber Lewis has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the attack on the child. Police said Lewis is the dog's owner.

Police also said the dog has been seized.

The child in the attack remained in serious condition at a local hospital, police said.

Story topics: /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment