Arrest made in pit bull attack on child, Buffalo Police say
The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest Tuesday in connection with a pit bull attack on a child Sunday on Watson Street.
According to police, 30-year-old Amber Lewis has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the attack on the child. Police said Lewis is the dog's owner.
Police also said the dog has been seized.
The child in the attack remained in serious condition at a local hospital, police said.
