Allegiant Air is expanding its service at the Niagara Falls International Airport. (Provided photo)

Allegiant adds service between Niagara Falls and Savannah, Ga.

Allegiant Air will begin nonstop flights on June 7 between the Niagara Falls International Airport and the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia.

The new seasonal service will operate twice weekly. With the additional service, Allegiant will serve four cities from the Niagara Falls airport.

Flight dates and times are available at Allegiantair.com. The airline is offering introductory fares on the route for as low as $49 each way.

 

 

Matt Glynn – Matt Glynn has been a business reporter with The Buffalo News since 2000. He is a native of Youngstown and lives in Buffalo.
