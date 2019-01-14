WNY College hoops: MAAC visitors rout Niagara and Canisius

Rider and Iona, two heavyweights in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s basketball, came to Western New York over the weekend and won three of four games against Canisius and Niagara.

The first-place Rider Broncs (9-7, 4-0 MAAC) completed their WNY sweep with an impressive 104-84 rout of Niagara (8-9, 1-3 MAAC) before 936 on Sunday afternoon at the Gallagher Center.

Iona (5-10, 3-1 MAAC), which lost at Niagara on Friday, took a 19-point halftime lead and rolled over Canisius, 88-70, at the Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins are 5-11, 2-2 in the MAAC.

After Rider took a 36-34 lead into halftime in Lewiston, Niagara shot 56.8 percent and scored 50 points in the second half. Not good enough. The visiting Broncs shot 73.7 in the second half, includign 7 of 14 from 3-point range. The Purple Eagles were outscored, 68-50, in the second half.

Tyere Marshall led Rider with 22 points and 14 rebounds. That led the Broncs’ 38-28 rebound advantage. Five other Rider players scored in double figures. Jordan Allen had 16 points, including 4 of 9 3-pointers.

Keleaf Tate led Niagara with 19 points. James Towns had 15 and Marvin Prochet 10.

Rider’s biggest lead was 26 points with 3:33 left to play.

At Koessler, Canisius made only 1 of 11 3-pointers and 8 of 32 (25 percent) overall in the first half and never recovered.

The outcome snapped a three-game Canisius win streak over the Gaels, that included a sweep in 2016-17 and an 84-82 victory in New Rochelle last season.

Fourteen of Iona’s 30 field goals were 3-pointers, including 5 of 7 by Ben Perez and 4 of 6 by Asante Gist. The Gaels built a 42-23 halftime lead and expanded the margin to as many as 27 points with 10:56 left.

E.J. Crawford and Rickey McGill scored 20 points each for Iona. Gist had 18 and Perez 17.

Junior point Malik Johnson was high scorer for Canisius with 14 points. Takal Molson and Isaiah Reese, the Griffs’ usual scoring leaders combined for 23 points but made only 6 of 24 shots and 1 of 16 from 3-point range.

Also, Canisius was outrebounded 35-25.

Niagara will travel to Siena and Fairfield in MAAC games on Thursday and Saturday while Canisius will be away at Quinnipiac and Fairfield in Connecticut on the same days.

Daemen teams sweep Queens

Andrew Sischo and Quinn Lee Yaw (Jamestown) led a strong second-half effort for the Daemen men’s team in an 80-65 win over Queens College in the second game of a men’s-women’s doubleheader on Sunday at Lumsden Gymnasium in East Coast Conference games.

After a 28-all tie at the half, Daemen erupted for 52 points and shot 67.7 percent (21-for-31) in the second half.

Daemen (12-3, 4-1 ECC) is ranked 14th in the latest Division II Sports Information Directors of America (D2SIDA) national media poll. Queens is 3-13 overall and 3-3 in the ECC.

Sischo scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the period, and all of Lee Yaw’s 15 points came after halftime.

Freshman Katie Titus had 23 points, 13 rebounds and three steals to lead the Daemen women (6-8, 3-2 ECC) over Queens, 54-51.