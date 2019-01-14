Willow Bend is out as brothers look for new spot for Christmas light display

The Field brothers have abandoned their plan to relocate their Christmas light extravaganza to the former Willow Bend property in Hamburg, according to their Facebook page.

"The process proved to be much more difficult than we had imagined," Larry and Dennis Field wrote on the Lake View Singing Twinsmas House Facebook page.

The two brothers and their families spent hundreds of hours each year for the past seven years designing and building a light display at Larry's home on Schoellkopf Road. It was so good they won ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2016.

The displays, set to music until this year, became so popular that they brought traffic jams to the street. So the brothers were looking for another location, and came across the 17-acre Willow Bend Swim, Tennis and Social Club property on Taylor Road. They thought there would be enough room to spread out the display, have people come and park and walk through the Christmas lights.

But "the improvements/requirements/studies that would have been needed to possibly gain approval from the town Planning Board were simply too much," the Facebook page says.

The Fields would have needed a special use permit from the Planning Board, and had met once with the board. In addition to traffic concerns, neighbors also were concerned about a sewer leading from the club to the road that had overflowed in the past.

The brothers informed the Town of Hamburg in an email last week that they were ending their interest in the property because the process was much more involved than they had thought it would be. They also told the town it was obvious that Taylor Road residents were not in favor of the proposal. They were to have returned to the Planning Board Wednesday evening.

The non-profit club, which was dissolving last year, had hoped the Town of Hamburg would buy the property, but the town decided against it. It includes tennis courts, a pool that is in poor shape, gazebo and a club house. The Fields would have filled in the pool and enlarged the parking lot.

"The search continues and we are hopeful we will find a perfect location for all to enjoy our display next year," the brothers said on Facebook.

Larry Fields told The Buffalo News they hope to find a more rural location.