Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (Jan. 14)
Note: Voting is closed.
We are giving readers the opportunity to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Alexis Kirk, Clarence, rifle — Placed first at USA Shooting Junior Olympic Championship Qualifier for third consecutive year, scoring 566 out of 600 with 20 bulls-eyes in the 60-shot standing event. Has led Red Devils to 8-0 record in Section VI.
- Abby McCoy, Franklinville, basketball — Reached 1,000-point milestone while averaging 22 points in two victories.
- Gabby McDuffie, Olmsted, basketball — Averaged 25 points, eight and a half rebounds, eight assists and 11.5 steals in two wins for 9-1 Owls and surpassed 1,000 career points.
- Jersey Phillips, Depew, hockey — Scored five goals in two games, including a natural hat trick in Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew’s victory over Monsignor Martin.
- Cameron Spring, Allegany-Limestone, bowling — Averaged 226 in two matches to help Gators improve to 8-0. Had a 713 series, the second-highest in Section VI this season.
