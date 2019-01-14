Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 14)
We are giving readers the opportunity to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Justin Hemphill, Cardinal O’Hara, basketball — Poured in 43 points to become school’s all-time leading scorer (1,443) and help Hawks improve to 11-0. Entered senior season as Hawks’ career rebounding leader.
- Noah Hutchins, Park, basketball — Reached 1,000-point milestone while averaging 22 points to lead WNY’s top-ranked large school in wins against St. Francis, McQuaid and Canisius.
- Justin McDougald, Niagara-Wheatfield, wrestling — Won 132-pound championship with six victories at prestigious Eastern States Classic in Loch Sheldrake. First N-W grappler to win event.
- Zachary Mecca, Orchard Park, hockey — Netted a natural hat trick in win against Frontier and tallied three goals and an assist in Quakers’ defeat of reigning Section VI champion Niagara-Wheatfield.
- Dominik Thomas, St. Francis, wrestling — Surpassed 200 career victories while winning 182-pound title during Spartan Invitational at Williamsville North.
