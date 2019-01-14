UB men's basketball moves up to No. 16 in AP rankings

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team moved up three spots to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press basketball rankings released Monday.

UB (15-1) has 625 points, 63 behind No. 15 Marquette, the lone team to beat the Bulls this season. UB is 39 points ahead of No. 17 North Carolina State.

The Bulls have won 19 consecutive home games after an 88-64 win against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday. UB visits Western Michigan on Tuesday as it continues play in the Mid-American Conference.

The top 10 remained unchanged, but the poll saw significant shuffling as 12 of the teams ranked No. 11-25 lost and five lost twice.

UB also moved up three spots in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, now in a tie at No. 17 with Houston. The Bulls and Cougars are between No. 16 North Carolina State and No. 19 Oklahoma.

Here are the full AP rankings.

Here are the full USA TODAY Coaches rankings.