Two days a week, Conlon's feeds South Buffalo again

After closing in May, fans of Conlon's Bar & Grill mourned its passing.

In November, after owners Dan and Emily Conlon regrouped, they reopened their tavern at 382 Abbott Road.

The hiatus gave the couple time to work out how they wanted to operate the business, Dan Conlon said.

They started selling food to go on a few Fridays. "That went over really well, so I figured we'd take it easy, nothing too crazy that would interfere too much with having a life with my wife."

These days the tavern is open two nights a week, Thursday and Friday.

The menu has been slimmed down. There's still wings, fingers, and sandwiches, including an open-faced pot roast sandwich ($13.50), topped with pepperjack cheese, on jalapeno cornbread, with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Entrees include shepherd's pie ($15) and a baked potato stuffed with Reuben sandwich fixings: corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese ($10).

Hours: 3 p.m.-11 p.m. kitchen, bar until midnight Thursday; 3 p.m.-midnight, bar until 2 a.m. Friday. Phone: 725-6072.