This Week in Buffalo: Sifting through Seger alternatives

Bob Seger's gig, which hits KeyBank Center Thursday, is the marquee event of the week, but only re-sale tickets remain available. The interest locally isn't shocking: this is likely the last time the "Travelin' Man" will be a traveling man.

If you're looking for another event option, there's a range of music, art, networking events and festivals to occupy your free time this week.

Bob Seger pre-concert party, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Tickets are $15 in advance here or $20 day-of the event.

Whether or not you have tickets to Seger's packed KeyBank Center show, 97 Rock offers an earlier chance to hang out in Iron Works, just steps from where the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer will perform. A buffet from Ilio DiPaolo's, a souvenir 97 Rock T-shirt and a swath of hits from Seger's catalog round out the party, which will serve as either a suitable concert pre-game or a much cheaper alternative.

Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14 at Sportsmen's Tavern (326 Amherst St.). Cost is $7 at the door.

You're in for a chill Monday night, Dead Heads. News Music Critic Jeff Miers joins his usual partner in crime Anita West, of 97 Rock, for an appreciation of "In the Dark," the legendary band's 1987 disc that went double platinum.

Listen to the album, enjoy a panel discussion with the two hosts and then hear live music performed by Todd Eberwine and four other musicians.

Buffalo Beer Goddesses' post-holiday party, 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at Buffalo Cider Hall (155 Chandler St., Suite 4). There's no cost listed.

Learn about the Buffalo Beer Goddesses, a dedicated group of female beer lovers, while exploring a new cidery; Buffalo Cider Hall - the new location for Niagara County-based Blackbird Cider Works - welcomes BBG on Thursday.

Sports City Pizza Pub will serve pizza, and a Secret Ninkasi craft-beer bottle exchange - 22 ounces or larger - is an additional draw for the event.

InfoTech Winter Bash, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16 in Labatt Brew House (79 Perry St., Suite 150). Tickets are $25 for InfoTech members, $40 for non-members and a range of discounts for members of other local organizations. All details here.

InfoTech WNY, a local consortium that unites employees from various tech businesses, has a knack for pinpoint cool venues to hold their meet-ups. The Draft Room in Labatt Brew House, which opened next door to KeyBank Center in November, is the locale for the Winter Bash.

Attendees receive appetizers and one complimentary beverage, either alcoholic or non-alcoholic, while proceeds from a raffle will benefit Journey's End Refugee Services.

BN360 kickoff, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at the Admiral Room (237 Main St.). Event ticket is $25 here, while cost to join BN360 for a year ranges from $50-$80. The event is free for BN360 members.

BN360, a young professionals hub of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, rings in a new year by announcing its spotlight professionals and programming for 2019, while welcoming prospective members with an overview of the organization.

Just like the Beer Goddesses and InfoTech WNY above, BN360 roves to a cool new venue - the Admiral Room - for its Thursday event. Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar will be available.

"Extraordinary Views" opening, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 in first floor of Hotel Henry in the Richardson-Olmsted Campus (444 Forest Ave.). Free to attend.

CEPA Gallery and the Richardson-Olmsted Campus worked together to find the best photos of the sprawling national landmark that houses Hotel Henry, deemed one of the "World's Greatest Places" in 2019. As a whole, it's a truly spectacular complex - especially when viewed at night - and the collection of images captures the Richardson-Olmsted Campus in unexpected ways.

The first-floor gallery, the Lipsey Architecture Center, will showcase the exhibition from Jan. 15 to Feb. 28, before it moves to CEPA for the spring.

Rusty Buffalo's fourth anniversary, all night Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 270 Center Road, West Seneca. Free to attend.

West Seneca bar Rusty Buffalo recognizes four years in business with a party that begins at noon Wednesday and runs through the early morning. Perks include $2 domestic bottles between 4 and 7 p.m., complimentary food from Alleyway Bistro served at 6, plus promotions by Labatt Blue, Coors Light and Smirnoff.

For an idea of what Rusty Buffalo is about, look back at this bar feature from 2015, not long after the the pub opened.

The Art of Music, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (1221 Main St.). There's no cost listed.

Buffalo Center for Art and Technology, which offers both youth and adult education programs, hosts a local exhibition featuring the artwork of Urban Arts Collective. Light refreshments will be available during the opening on Thursday; the work will be on display through Feb. 17. Support local urban artists and how music inspires their craft.

